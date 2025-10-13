Nighttime Lane Closures in Cowltiz & Lewis Counties—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Expect delays on I-5 in both directions in Cowlitz and Lewis counties through Thursday. Crews are closing the left lanes in both directions of I-5 between Barnes Drive at milepost 52 north of Castle Rock and the Lewis/Thurston County line at milepost 85.5 to sweep and clear shoulders.

The work will take place each night from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Sweeping the shoulders removes dirt, rocks, glass, and debris that can damage vehicles or cause crashes. It also helps rainwater drain properly during storms, reducing the risk of flooding on the highway.