Mt. St. Helens Specialty Plate—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Good news for Mount St. Helens fans: the new Mount St. Helens specialty license plate is officially on its way. The design has passed optical testing and is now entering production, with the plate expected to be available for purchase by September.

The bill creating the plate passed through the Washington State Legislature with support from Ed Orcutt and Adrian Cortes.

Revenue generated from plate sales will help fund youth and volunteer programs, trail maintenance, and community science initiatives connected to Mount St. Helens.