Dan Zorn Injured & His Wife Anne Marie Zorn Killed in Car Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Body Found on Bank of Cowlitz River in Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsMay 28, 2026
Nippon Incident UPDATE—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsMay 28, 2026
The Longview Public Schools community is mourning after news that former superintendent Dan Zorn and his wife, Anne Marie Zorn, were involved in a serious car crash while vacationing in the United Kingdom, resulting in Anne’s death.
Anne recently retired after serving as a third-grade teacher in the Kelso School District. She and Dan had been married for nearly 40 years.
In a post yesterday, Dan Zorn’s sister, Leanne Zorn Roberts, said the crash happened last Thursday and that Dan remains hospitalized. The extent of his injuries has not been publicly released.