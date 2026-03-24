Marilyn L Swift Cranston: February 9, 1933 — March 13, 2026

LONGVIEW- Marilyn L. Swift Cranston, of Longview, Washington, passed away peacefully on March 13th after turning 93, Feb. 9th, 2026. She is leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and quiet grace. She is now reunited with her beloved husband of 67 years, Dwight A. Cranston, with whom she shared a lifetime of devotion, laughter, and partnership.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 18 th, at the Gebert Chapel at the Longview Community Church at 11:00 am.

Marilyn is lovingly remembered by her children: Lynn Cranston Pebles (David), Mike Cranston (Trish), and Mary Cranston Praytor (Ross). Her joy multiplied through her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, each of whom were deeply cherished and made to feel special in her presence.

Born in Silverton, Oregon in 1933 to Mary E. and William M. Swift, Marilyn moved with her family to Castle Rock, Washington in 1937. There, alongside her brother Billie, she enjoyed what she often described as “the best childhood,” graduating from Castle Rock High School in 1951. It was during those formative years that she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, Dwight Cranston.

Marilyn’s love of learning led her to Linfield College, and later to Washington State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education. She and Dwight married on June 25, 1955, beginning a partnership rooted in faith, education, and service to others.

Marilyn began her teaching career in Lakewood, Washington as a third-grade teacher, while Dwight completed his studies at the University of Puget Sound. Together, they built their first home and embraced newlywed life with enthusiasm and hope. Their journey took them to teaching positions in Onalaska and Toledo before settling in Longview in 1966, where they made their home near Lake Sacajawea for the next 55 years.

Both Marilyn and Dwight served the Longview School District with dedication and retired from there. Marilyn became a beloved reading specialist and elementary teacher at Kessler Elementary School, retiring in 1990 after positively shaping countless young lives.

Family was the heart of Marilyn’s world. She and Dwight created a magical childhood for their children—full of beach trips in their treasured tent trailer and summers at the Lake Cushman cabin they built together. Those traditions grew to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren, filling the cabin with laughter, music, and love.

Marilyn embraced her role as “Grandmother”. She had an extraordinary gift for making every child feel seen and valued. Each grandchild received piano lessons from her, sharing in her love for music and carrying forward memories that will last a lifetime. As great-grandchildren arrived, she found joy in reading with them and watching their stories unfold.

A woman of deep faith and service, Marilyn was a devoted member of Longview Community Church for more than 55 years. She served as a deacon, was active in Ruth Circle, and spent over 50 years as a member of PEO Chapter EC. Her servant’s heart was evident in countless quiet acts of generosity, including delivering gifts to families in need.

Marilyn was known for her gentle dignity and appreciation for tradition. She loved antiques, setting a beautiful table, practicing old-fashioned manners, writing letters, gardening, and reading by the fire. Some of her happiest moments were spent fishing with Dwight at Lake Cushman.

Above all, Marilyn treasured her family. Her love, warmth, and steady presence will continue to live on in the many lives she touched. She will be remembered with deep gratitude, fond smiles, and enduring love.