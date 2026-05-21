LCC Board of Trustees Votes to Start Search for Next President in 2027—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After holding an informal discussion last month, the Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees voted unanimously last night to set a timeline for the search for the next Lower Columbia College president.

The board plans to wait before beginning the process, deciding they are not ready to start this summer. The search is now scheduled to begin in July 2027, with an anticipated start date for the new president in July 2028. That means the college will go about two and a half years without a permanent president after the board voted in January to terminate President Matt Seimears’ contract without cause or fault.

During its regularly scheduled meeting in June, the board is planning to consider an addendum extending Interim President Kristen Finnel’s contract.