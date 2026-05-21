Kelso Fibre Branch Closing Next Month—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Fibre Federal Credit Union will temporarily close the lobby of one of its Kelso branches next month as another major renovation project gets underway.

Fibre announced that renovations at its Kelso Financial Services Center at 1003 13th Ave. South, near the Three Rivers Crossing Mall, began Monday as part of an initiative to modernize its branches and improve the member experience. The project will include a more open floor plan, updated technology, improved traffic flow, and redesigned spaces.

During the first phase of construction, drive-up lanes one and two are temporarily closed while work is completed on new drive-thru improvements. The ITM lane will remain open with extended-hour LiveConnect video service available Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fibre says all three drive-up lanes are expected to reopen in June, after which the lobby closure will begin.

The project comes as remodeling continues at Fibre Federal’s main Commerce Avenue branch in Longview, which has been closed since January. That location is expected to reopen sometime next month.