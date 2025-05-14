Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil Tonight

Take time to honor the memory of police officers who died in the line of duty. The annual Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil runs tonight, 7-8pm at the Civic Center.

All local police agencies will be in attendance, and this year, the Longview Police Department and the Cowlitz Chaplaincy have organized the vigil.

“It’s a way to honor the fallen officers across the nation,” Paul Bricknell of the Cowlitz Chaplaincy said, “The law enforcement is a community; a family community. So, we’re all a part of it.”

The program will include a reading of the names of the 175 officers from around our country who died in the line of duty in 2024.

Everyone is invited to attend.