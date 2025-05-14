Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil Tonight

Tillia Drive Sewer Inspections—Klog 100.7 NewsMay 14, 2025
Take time to honor the memory of police officers who died in the line of duty. The annual Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil runs tonight, 7-8pm at the Civic Center.
All local police agencies will be in attendance, and this year, the Longview Police Department and the Cowlitz Chaplaincy have organized the vigil.
“It’s a way to honor the fallen officers across the nation,” Paul Bricknell of the Cowlitz Chaplaincy said, “The law enforcement is a community; a family community. So, we’re all a part of it.”
The program will include a reading of the names of the 175 officers from around our country who died in the line of duty in 2024.
Everyone is invited to attend.