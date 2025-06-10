Jim Hill Filing Protection Order Against Fellow City Council Member—Klog 100.7 News

Kelso City Councilman Jim Hill has filed for an anti-harassment protection order against fellow Councilmember Keenan Harvey. The filing was made last week in Cowlitz County District Court, with a hearing scheduled for June 25 at 11 a.m.

Hill alleges he has been the target of years of harassment, slander, and defamation from Harvey—citing emails, text messages, and social media posts. He claims the harassment is politically motivated and says the situation has intensified to the point that he can no longer tolerate it. In an email to KLOG over the weekend, Hill said, “All I want is for him to simply leave me alone. Live his life and me mine.”

According to Hill, the proposed order would not impact City Council meetings. Instead, it would prohibit Harvey from using Hill’s name in communication outside of official council business, including on social media, in text messages, and in emails.

We have reached out to Councilman Harvey for comment but have not received a response.