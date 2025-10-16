Grant Hadler Murder Trial Begins—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After two years of waiting, the trial has begun in the murder case of former Longview restaurant owner Grant Hadler. This follows a Cowlitz County judge’s decision to deny another request to move the proceedings.

45-year-old Ruperto Aguayo is charged with second-degree murder for fatally beating Hadler on February 19, 2023. Aguayo’s wife had accused Hadler of inappropriate touching during a car ride. Hadler was found early that morning on Ross Avenue, reportedly highly intoxicated and covered in his own blood. He went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance and later died.

The Daily News reports that Prosecutor Jacob Lervold told jurors Hadler was struck multiple times, suffering three areas of facial trauma, a broken nose, and missing teeth. Lervold said Aguayo initially claimed Hadler fell from a truck before later admitting to punching him once.

Defense attorney Angus Lee argued that Hadler died due to poor health and a lethal mix of alcohol and prescription drugs, not from the altercation. Lee said Aguayo acted in self-defense after learning of his wife’s alleged assault.

Aguayo was originally charged with first-degree manslaughter, but prosecutors later added a second-degree murder charge based on additional evidence. The trial is expected to last two weeks.