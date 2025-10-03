Friday:

The Castle Rock Blooms Garage Sale is on Friday from 9 am to 3 pm at the Blooms Event Theatre. Come for a huge sale of household items, books, garden and house plants, furniture, glassware, and more.

The Veterans’ Stand Down and Expo is on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. You’ll find free services just for veterans, including employment help, housing opportunities, medical, dental, and counseling services, and much more.

Make Balloon Rockets for free at the Kelso Public Library! Friday at 3:30 pm. This STEAM activity is while supplies last.

The Lonnie Knowles Memorial Foundation presents “Lose Your Illusion,” the ultimate Guns N’ Roses tribute, live at the Columbia Theatre this Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. All proceeds will go to the Lonnie Knowles Memorial Foundation for local student scholarships.

The Cinema of Horrors, Oregon and Washington’s #1 haunted house, is back at the old Three Rivers Cinemas weekends through November 1. Each Friday and Saturday, it runs from 7 to 11 p.m.

The Kelso Theater Pub’s First Friday Fun event is back tonight at 9 pm. Come to the KTP to see one of the West Coast’s top rising comedians, Xander Beltran.

Saturday:

Help those battling hunger while having fun in the Harvest 5k/10k Run/Walk! It starts at Life Works in Longview at 8:30 am on Saturday.

“Pumpkins, Pin-Ups and Pistons,” an event to support the women’s emergency support shelter, is on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. Come to the Furniture World Parking Lot for vendors, food, a pin-up contest, awards, and a trunk or treat.

Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Cowlitz Public Shooting Range for their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Shoot this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food and prizes, with all proceeds going to the local breast cancer society.

St. Helens is the Spirit of Halloweentown through Halloween. The celebration features haunted attractions, celebrity guests, photo ops, food, games, live shows, and the Great Pumpkin Lighting! Inspired by Disney’s Halloweentown, filmed in St. Helens, the event runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Halloween from 4 to 9 p.m.

The Millennial Slumber Party is this Saturday at the Longview Public Library, featuring an interactive screening of Clueless! Bring your PJs, blankets, and pillows to get comfy! From 5:30 pm to 8 pm, enjoy popcorn, a movie, trivia, and crafts. This free event is for adults only.

The Longview–Kelso–Castle Rock All High School Beach Blast is this Saturday at the Long Beach Grange. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy live music and clam chowder for just $20. Bring your instrument and join in the music.

C Street Brass performs at the Columbia Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 pm as part of the Longview-Kelso Concert Series at the theatre.

The Award-winning clarinet/guitar duo Jâca combines world music and humor, bringing a one-of-a-kind adventure to audiences everywhere. See them Saturday at 7:30pm at the Claskanie Birkenfeld Theatre.

The NanoCon International Film Festival runs through this Saturday all over Longview. See movies from more than 100 countries. Winners in animation, comedy, horror, and more will be shown at the Wollenberg Auditorium, the Columbia Theatre, and other local venues. Get tickets and the schedule at filmfest7.com.