Update on Double Fatality Crash South of Ridgefield—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Washington State Patrol’s office has released a full report on the head-on wrong-way crash early yesterday that killed two people on I-5 south of Ridgefield.

Troopers say the wrong-way driver was 40-year-old Rebbeca Hantho of La Center. The other driver who was killed was a 30-year-old man from Portland whose name has not yet been released.

Investigators say Hantho was driving a 2018 Ford Focus southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 at around 3:15 a.m. near milepost 11. A 2025 Toyota Corolla driven by the Portland man was traveling northbound when the two vehicles collided head-on.

After the crash, the Ford Focus came to rest blocking the left lane, while the Corolla stopped in the center lane.

When emergency crews arrived, both drivers were declared dead at the scene. The freeway was closed during the investigation and reopened around 8 a.m.

Both drivers had been wearing seatbelts, and it is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Earlier, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said it is suspected Hantho entered the freeway going the wrong way at Exit 16 near La Center, though it is not yet known why.