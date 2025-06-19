UPDATE On April Police Pursuit That Ended With Driver Committing Suicide—Klog 100.7 News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on a case from a few months ago involving a late-night high-speed pursuit in Kelso and Longview that ended with the driver taking his own life.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill says the driver was 28-year-old Zachary Onuta of Portland. Around 11:45 p.m. on April 15, a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle Onuta was driving on Tennant Way for not having license plates. The attempted stop led to a high-speed chase, which ended when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed on Allen Street in Kelso near the SummerWind Apartments. Onuta was found inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Oregon. Initial reports indicated that stolen firearms were found inside. In the latest update, the Sheriff’s Office stated that after obtaining a search warrant, deputies recovered a variety of drugs, including suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl. They also found cash, a digital scale, and drug packaging materials.

Toxicology results confirmed that Onuta tested positive for amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, and other controlled substances at the time of his death.