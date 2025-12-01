Possible ICE Activity on Oregon Way—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Motorcycle Burns On I-5 in Castle Rock—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsDecember 1, 2025
There was some possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Longview this morning.
Around 6:35 a.m., a 911 caller reported three men who appeared to be impersonating law enforcement and assaulting someone at 147 Oregon Way, just before the Lewis & Clark Bridge intersection. They were reportedly driving a black Expedition with no plates and a white van with a taped window.
Longview Police said it may have been ICE activity but have not yet confirmed.