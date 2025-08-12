Marie Glusenkamp Perez Coming to Longview Today—Klog

Third District Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will be in Longview today for an event at the city’s main reservoir.

Last month, Gluesenkamp Perez announced she is seeking nearly $1.1 million in federal funding to install a dedicated fill line from the Mint Farm Treatment Plant to the Main Reservoir. The project would reduce the risk of overflow and improve the reliability of water treatment in the community.

The event is set for 1:15 p.m. at City Hall, where the congresswoman will be joined by Mayor Spencer Boudreau and several city council members.